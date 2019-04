Romanian Senate Approves Bill Aiming to Repatriate Country's Gold Reserve



Romania's Senate adopted on Monday a bill initiated by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) which would see Romania's central bank repatriate most of the country's gold reserves deposited outside the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]