Romania’s Pharmaceutical Exports Almost Flat at EUR745 Million in 2018



Companies in Romania exported EUR745 million worth of drugs in 2018, slightly up from the EUR741 million of 2017. The top 20 exporters accounted for 75% of the total exports in 2018 or about EUR560 million.