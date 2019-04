Half of Companies Listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange Plan to Pay Dividends in 2019



A number of 44 of the 87 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange intend to reward investors with some of the 2018 net profit and propose dividends with yields of almost 1% to 14%, ZF found from the data aggregated by BT Equity Research's (...)