TeraPlast Group Sets Up TeraPlast Recycling, The Largest Rigid PVC Recycler In Romania



TeraPlast Group – the largest Romanian privately-held construction materials manufacturer – has established a new company called TeraPlast Recycling, a company specialized in recycling, following the detachment of TeraPlast SA’s recycling business line. This step resulted from the need to see (...) TeraPlast Group Sets Up TeraPlast Recycling, The Largest Rigid PVC Recycler In Romania.TeraPlast Group – the largest Romanian privately-held construction materials manufacturer – has established a new company called TeraPlast Recycling, a company specialized in recycling, following the detachment of TeraPlast SA’s recycling business line. This step resulted from the need to see (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]