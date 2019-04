Ruris Invests EUR7M In 20,000-Sqm Logistics Warehouse



Craiova-based garden machinery company Ruris, held by entrepreneur Catalin Stroe, has invested EUR7 million in a logistics warehouse of 20,000 square meters, where it will be moving its offices and its central service unit. Ruris Invests EUR7M In 20,000-Sqm Logistics Warehouse.Craiova-based garden machinery company Ruris, held by entrepreneur Catalin Stroe, has invested EUR7 million in a logistics warehouse of 20,000 square meters, where it will be moving its offices and its central service unit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]