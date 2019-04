Four Major Projects in Romania Get EUR2B EU Financing



Four major projects in Romania will benefit from European financing totaling EUR2 billion that will be invested in improving public transport in Bucharest, environmental protection and water management in Timis county. Four Major Projects in Romania Get EUR2B EU Financing.Four major projects in Romania will benefit from European financing totaling EUR2 billion that will be invested in improving public transport in Bucharest, environmental protection and water management in Timis county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]