Continental Invests RON1.7M In Car Ventilation System Testing Equipment At Its Timisoara Plant



The Continental group, the largest automotive component manufacturer in Romania, has invested RON1.7 million in an X ray testing equipment for car ventilation systems, at its engineering center in Timisoara (western Romania). Continental Invests RON1.7M In Car Ventilation System Testing Equipment At Its Timisoara Plant.The Continental group, the largest automotive component manufacturer in Romania, has invested RON1.7 million in an X ray testing equipment for car ventilation systems, at its engineering center in Timisoara (western Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]