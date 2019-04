Coca-Cola HBC Invests EUR11M in Mineral Water Production Line in Suceava



Coca-Cola HBC Romania, leader of the local soft drinks market, invested EUR11 million in developing and streamlining its mineral water production unit in Poiana Negrii, Suceava county. Coca-Cola HBC Invests EUR11M in Mineral Water Production Line in Suceava.Coca-Cola HBC Romania, leader of the local soft drinks market, invested EUR11 million in developing and streamlining its mineral water production unit in Poiana Negrii, Suceava county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]