Central Bank Warns of Rising Inflationary Pressures, Widening Current Account Deficit



Annual CPI inflation rate rose from 3.27% in December 2018 to 3.32% in January and 3.83% in February 2019, standing above the upper bound of the variation band of the target and above the central bank's forecast, the central bank said in a detailed statement (...)