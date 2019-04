MOL Romania Invests EUR425,000 In Rooftop Heliport On Marie Curie Children Hospital



MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL and one of the leading players on the local profile market, is investing EUR425,000 in the construction of a heliport on the rooftop of Marie Curie Children Hospital in capital (...) MOL Romania Invests EUR425,000 In Rooftop Heliport On Marie Curie Children Hospital.MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL and one of the leading players on the local profile market, is investing EUR425,000 in the construction of a heliport on the rooftop of Marie Curie Children Hospital in capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]