PSD Treasurer Mircea Draghici charged of embezzlement, use of subsidies for other purposes



Treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mircea Draghici was officially charged by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for embezzlement and using subsidies for purposes other than those they had been intended for, in a case dealing with the spending of the money received by the party as subsidies. According to a DNA release, in his capacity as PSD Treasurer and having the authority to manage the party's assets and funds, Mircea Draghici has allegedly fraudulently appropriated 380,000 euro by concluding a sham building rental contract and using the money from subsidies for purposes other than those intended, specifically for paying off more than 2/3 of a building. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)