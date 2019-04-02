European Commissioner for Energy: BRUA gas pipeline, fundamental for EC, regardless of its route



The BRUA gas pipeline is fundamental for the European Commission and it is important for the gas to reach Austria regardless of the route to be decided, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said on Tuesday in Bucharest. "BRUA is a fundamental project for the European Commission because it will allow natural gas to reach Hungary and Austria from Bulgaria and Romania. At the moment we are not discussing how the gas reaches Hungary, but we are discussing how the gas might get to Austria and there are divided opinions within the Hungarian Government as to which is the best route, one or the other, the one across Slovakia," Canete said, making a gesture to show that it does not matter which of the two will be the final route. "For the Commission, it is important that this project be carried out," the commissioner said. "For the moment, Phase 1 of the project is already in place and we hope it will be completed as soon as possible. We will continue to support this project and we are in constant contact with governments, transport operators, with everybody, so as to be able to find a rapid solution. The security of energy supply and the diversification of routes and suppliers is a priority of the European Commission, and for Central and South-East Europe to have security, we must have many such interconnectors," the European official said. The Commissioner specified that gas is the bridge-resource among fossil fuels that Europe wants to give up, and renewable energy, which will be the future. BRUA gas interconnector will ensure the supply of gas on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria route. Phase I stipulates the construction on the territory of Romania on the Podisor-Recas route and has as completion deadline December 2019. The project is worth 478 million euro, of which 180 million European money.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

PSD Treasurer Mircea Draghici charged of embezzlement, use of subsidies for other purposes Treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mircea Draghici was officially charged by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for embezzlement and using subsidies for purposes other than those they had been intended for, in a case dealing with the spending of the money received by the (...)



Parliament adopts Declaration, on 15th anniversary of Romania's NATO membership, reaffirming attachment to Alliance's values, goals Parliament reaffirms its attachment to NATO principles, values and goals and firmly supports a strong Alliance and the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, indispensable for Euro-Atlantic security, shows the Declaration adopted on Tuesday by the Legislature on the occasion of the (...)



Central Bank Board to Discuss Gold Reserve Repatriation Bill The central bank board meets Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Senate's adoption of a bill seeking to force the central bank to repatriate the country's gold reserve deposited abroad.



Central Bank Warns of Rising Inflationary Pressures, Widening Current Account Deficit Annual CPI inflation rate rose from 3.27% in December 2018 to 3.32% in January and 3.83% in February 2019, standing above the upper bound of the variation band of the target and above the central bank's forecast, the central bank said in a detailed statement (...)



MOL Romania Invests EUR425,000 In Rooftop Heliport On Marie Curie Children Hospital MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL and one of the leading players on the local profile market, is investing EUR425,000 in the construction of a heliport on the rooftop of Marie Curie Children Hospital in capital (...)



Iohannis: Assault of PSD majority on rule of law risks to weaken Romania's status in NATO, EU President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at a solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary of NATO accession that "the unprecedented assault" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) majority on the rule of law "risks to weaken" the status of Romania in the (...)



Ruris Invests EUR7M In 20,000-Sqm Logistics Warehouse Craiova-based garden machinery company Ruris, held by entrepreneur Catalin Stroe, has invested EUR7 million in a logistics warehouse of 20,000 square meters, where it will be moving its offices and its central service unit.

