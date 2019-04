Raiffeisen’s Private Banking Unit Has 1,500 Clients and EUR1.2B Financial Assets in Romania



The private banking unit of Raiffeisen Bank, a top five bank in Romania, has 1,500 clients and manages more than EUR1.2 billion assets in the country, the bank told ZF.