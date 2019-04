Pepco Beats Zara and Lidl to Top Spot on Childrenswear Market in Romania



Romanians spend 1.5 billion to 2 billion lei (EUR315 million to EUR420 million) on childrenswear a year, according to the latest ZF data and the market is rising fast both in value and in volume. Pepco Beats Zara and Lidl to Top Spot on Childrenswear Market in Romania.Romanians spend 1.5 billion to 2 billion lei (EUR315 million to EUR420 million) on childrenswear a year, according to the latest ZF data and the market is rising fast both in value and in volume. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]