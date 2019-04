Farmacia Tei Sales Up 32% In Q1



Farmacia Tei, a retail pharmacy business held by entrepreneur Roxana Maftei, ended the first quarter of 2019 with 135 million lei (EUR29 million) sales, up 32% on the year-ago period, its officials say.