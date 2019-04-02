European Commissioner for Energy: BRUA gas pipeline, fundamental for EC, regardless of its route



The BRUA gas pipeline is fundamental for the European Commission and it is important for the gas to reach Austria regardless of the route to be decided, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said on Tuesday in Bucharest. "BRUA is a fundamental project for the European Commission because it will allow natural gas to reach Hungary and Austria from Bulgaria and Romania. At the moment we are not discussing how the gas reaches Hungary, but we are discussing how the gas might get to Austria and there are divided opinions within the Hungarian Government as to which is the best route, one or the other, the one across Slovakia," Canete said, making a gesture to show that it does not matter which of the two will be the final route. "For the Commission, it is important that this project be carried out," the commissioner said. "For the moment, Phase 1 of the project is already in place and we hope it will be completed as soon as possible. We will continue to support this project and we are in constant contact with governments, transport operators, with everybody, so as to be able to find a rapid solution. The security of energy supply and the diversification of routes and suppliers is a priority of the European Commission, and for Central and South-East Europe to have security, we must have many such interconnectors," the European official said. The Commissioner specified that gas is the bridge-resource among fossil fuels that Europe wants to give up, and renewable energy, which will be the future. BRUA gas interconnector will ensure the supply of gas on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria route. Phase I stipulates the construction on the territory of Romania on the Podisor-Recas route and has as completion deadline December 2019. The project is worth 478 million euro, of which 180 million European money.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) European Commissioner for Energy: BRUA gas pipeline, fundamental for EC, regardless of its route.The BRUA gas pipeline is fundamental for the European Commission and it is important for the gas to reach Austria regardless of the route to be decided, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said on Tuesday in Bucharest. "BRUA is a fundamental project for the European Commission because it will allow natural gas to reach Hungary and Austria from Bulgaria and Romania. At the moment we are not discussing how the gas reaches Hungary, but we are discussing how the gas might get to Austria and there are divided opinions within the Hungarian Government as to which is the best route, one or the other, the one across Slovakia," Canete said, making a gesture to show that it does not matter which of the two will be the final route. "For the Commission, it is important that this project be carried out," the commissioner said. "For the moment, Phase 1 of the project is already in place and we hope it will be completed as soon as possible. We will continue to support this project and we are in constant contact with governments, transport operators, with everybody, so as to be able to find a rapid solution. The security of energy supply and the diversification of routes and suppliers is a priority of the European Commission, and for Central and South-East Europe to have security, we must have many such interconnectors," the European official said. The Commissioner specified that gas is the bridge-resource among fossil fuels that Europe wants to give up, and renewable energy, which will be the future. BRUA gas interconnector will ensure the supply of gas on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria route. Phase I stipulates the construction on the territory of Romania on the Podisor-Recas route and has as completion deadline December 2019. The project is worth 478 million euro, of which 180 million European money.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania government and top EU officials, foreign ambassadors in unprecedented standoff over rule of law Top EU and Western officials issued unprecedentedly harsh warnings to Romanian authorities on Wednesday demanding that rule of law be respected in the country and a key candidacy for a top EU prosecutorial job go on unimpeded. Romanian authorities responded in a just as harshly worded manner. (...)



Italy's De'Longhi Expanded Jucu, Cluj Plant Italy’s home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi, has increased production capacity of the Jucu plant in Cluj with a new facility that will make espresso machines, ZF has found.



#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Carlos Moedas: I congratulate Romania for outstanding accomplishment, agreement on future Horizon Europe programme European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas congratulated on Wednesday the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the agreement reached on the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation for 2021-2027 - Horizon Europe. "I would like (...)



PM Dancila says surprised by First Vice President of the European Commission Timmermans statements Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said she is surprised by the statements made by First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, arguing that there has been total openness on the Romanian authorities' behalf towards the steps our country has to take. (...)



Romania aims renewable energy target of 27.9pct by 2030 (ANRE) AGERPRES special correspondent Nicoleta Gherasi reports: Romania's target for renewable energy sources for 2030 is 27.9pct and we hope that the European Commission accepts a target below the average level of Europe, said Zoltan Nagy-Bege, Vice President of the Energy Regulatory (...)



Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law The embassies of twelve states that are Romania's international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws (...)



Micro-Enterprises Account for 10% of Turnover of Romanian Businesses, Employ 23% of Workforce Romania's SME sector included 511,800 active micro-enterprises in 2017 with a total turnover of RON139.1 billion and 1.1 million employees, a study by Instant Factoring showed Wednesday.

