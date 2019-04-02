Iohannis: Assault of PSD majority on rule of law risks to weaken Romania’s status in NATO, EU



President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at a solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary of NATO accession that "the unprecedented assault" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) majority on the rule of law "risks to weaken" the status of Romania in the Alliance and in the EU. "For our country, it was not easy to return to democracy after the black epoch of communism, (...) all the more blamable are the actions of the current PSD majority, which through the unprecedented assault in the last 30 years on the rule of law risks to weaken the status of our country in the North Atlantic Alliance and in the EU. Modifying laws for the benefit of some people, demagoguery, attacks on Romania's economic and financial stability, rising inflation and devaluing the national currency, arbitrariness and lack of professionalism - these are the true realities of PSD governing, not the strengthening of democracy, not the consolidation of justice, not responsibility and predictability in the economy, not infrastructure (...), these are not the PSD policies. (...) The PSD governing with its administrative incapacity and dilettantism makes Romania vulnerable," said the head of state. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)