PM Dancila says ARC camps connect children from Romanian communities everywhere to Romania



ARC camps are a means of connecting children and young people from Romanian communities everywhere to what Romania means, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the launch on Tuesday of a new edition of this programme. "It is a generous initiative that has developed and expanded in recent years, both by increasing the number of participants and by diversifying the educational and cultural programmes and the areas where it is taking place. This summer, we expect about 3,000 children at ARC camps in Romania, young people and teachers, ethnic Romanians from countries located around the borders - the Balkans, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, including Transnistria, Albania, North Macedonia, Croatia, Hungary, and Italy, Greece, Canada, Portugal, the UK, France and Germany," Dancila said at the Government House. She added that this programme has a soulful significance to the Romanian Government. "ARC camps means education through Romanian language, Romanian civilisation classes; they mean culture through creative workshops benefitting children and young people. At the same time, these camps promote a healthy lifestyle through sports programmes and competitions, but first of all these camps are a means of connecting the children and young people from the Romanian communities to what Romania means, a country that some of them know only from the stories of their parents or grandparents." Dancila said she is preoccupied, as the prime minister, with defending and promoting the "Romanians’ right to ethnic, linguistic and religious identity," be them the historical communities around Romania’s borders or emerging ones. "I am proud to be able to bring Romania closer to us and to unite our fellow compatriots or ethnic Romanians from all over the world where their destiny lead them." The ARC camp programme supports the volunteering of Romanians outside the national borders to feel, think and live Romanian, no matter where they live, work and study," added Dancila. She congratulated Minister for Romanians Abraod Natalia Intotero, and Youth and Sports Minister Bogdan Matei on the continuation of the programme. The two signed a co-operation protocol between the two ministries on Tuesday for the launch of the 2019 edition of the ARC programme. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila says ARC camps connect children from Romanian communities everywhere to Romania.ARC camps are a means of connecting children and young people from Romanian communities everywhere to what Romania means, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the launch on Tuesday of a new edition of this programme. "It is a generous initiative that has developed and expanded in recent years, both by increasing the number of participants and by diversifying the educational and cultural programmes and the areas where it is taking place. This summer, we expect about 3,000 children at ARC camps in Romania, young people and teachers, ethnic Romanians from countries located around the borders - the Balkans, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, including Transnistria, Albania, North Macedonia, Croatia, Hungary, and Italy, Greece, Canada, Portugal, the UK, France and Germany," Dancila said at the Government House. She added that this programme has a soulful significance to the Romanian Government. "ARC camps means education through Romanian language, Romanian civilisation classes; they mean culture through creative workshops benefitting children and young people. At the same time, these camps promote a healthy lifestyle through sports programmes and competitions, but first of all these camps are a means of connecting the children and young people from the Romanian communities to what Romania means, a country that some of them know only from the stories of their parents or grandparents." Dancila said she is preoccupied, as the prime minister, with defending and promoting the "Romanians’ right to ethnic, linguistic and religious identity," be them the historical communities around Romania’s borders or emerging ones. "I am proud to be able to bring Romania closer to us and to unite our fellow compatriots or ethnic Romanians from all over the world where their destiny lead them." The ARC camp programme supports the volunteering of Romanians outside the national borders to feel, think and live Romanian, no matter where they live, work and study," added Dancila. She congratulated Minister for Romanians Abraod Natalia Intotero, and Youth and Sports Minister Bogdan Matei on the continuation of the programme. The two signed a co-operation protocol between the two ministries on Tuesday for the launch of the 2019 edition of the ARC programme. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania government and top EU officials, foreign ambassadors in unprecedented standoff over rule of law Top EU and Western officials issued unprecedentedly harsh warnings to Romanian authorities on Wednesday demanding that rule of law be respected in the country and a key candidacy for a top EU prosecutorial job go on unimpeded. Romanian authorities responded in a just as harshly worded manner. (...)



Italy's De'Longhi Expanded Jucu, Cluj Plant Italy’s home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi, has increased production capacity of the Jucu plant in Cluj with a new facility that will make espresso machines, ZF has found.



#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Carlos Moedas: I congratulate Romania for outstanding accomplishment, agreement on future Horizon Europe programme European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas congratulated on Wednesday the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the agreement reached on the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation for 2021-2027 - Horizon Europe. "I would like (...)



PM Dancila says surprised by First Vice President of the European Commission Timmermans statements Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said she is surprised by the statements made by First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, arguing that there has been total openness on the Romanian authorities' behalf towards the steps our country has to take. (...)



Romania aims renewable energy target of 27.9pct by 2030 (ANRE) AGERPRES special correspondent Nicoleta Gherasi reports: Romania's target for renewable energy sources for 2030 is 27.9pct and we hope that the European Commission accepts a target below the average level of Europe, said Zoltan Nagy-Bege, Vice President of the Energy Regulatory (...)



Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law The embassies of twelve states that are Romania's international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws (...)



Micro-Enterprises Account for 10% of Turnover of Romanian Businesses, Employ 23% of Workforce Romania's SME sector included 511,800 active micro-enterprises in 2017 with a total turnover of RON139.1 billion and 1.1 million employees, a study by Instant Factoring showed Wednesday.

