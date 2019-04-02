Industrial production prices up 4.8pct in February



Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market increased by 4.8 percent in February 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the INS, in February 2019 compared to January 2019, industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) went up 1.1 percent. By large industrial groups, in February 2019 against February 2018, the INS statistics showed increases in the energy industry (+12.61) percent, the intermediate goods industry (+3.8 percent), the durable goods industry (+2.6 percent), the consumer goods industry (+2.6 percent) and the capital goods industry (+1.14 percent). In the extractive industry, an increase by 4.8 percent in prices was recorded in electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning production and supply - 14.88 percent, in water supply, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities - 7.35 percent and in the manufacturing industry - 2.74 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)