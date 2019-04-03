Ford Puma with advanced Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology is being developed at the Craiova / Romania plant
Apr 3, 2019
By Edwig Ban Ford revealed the first image of the Ford Puma – an SUV-inspired compact crossover that fuses stunning exterior design; best-in-class luggage capacity and flexibility; and 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain technology, according to a press release from the company. Puma will go on (...)
