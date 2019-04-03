 
New Ford Puma to be manufactured at Craiova plant
New Ford Puma to be manufactured at Craiova plant.
Ford Puma will be manufactured this year at the plant in Craiova, where the Ford EcoSport and the EcoBoost are currently being manufactured, Ford reported on Wednesday. "Puma will go on sale at the end of the year, and will be produced with exceptional craftsmanship and quality at Ford’s Craiova Assembly Plant, Romania, following nearly 1.5 billion euro investment since 2008," according to a press statement released by Ford. Puma joins Ford’s expanding line-up of SUV and SUV-inspired crossover models in Europe, including the Fiesta Active, Focus Active, EcoSport, Kuga, Edge, and the all-new Explorer Plug-In Hybrid. "SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe, and sales rose more than 19 per cent in 2018," Ford said. In November 2018, Ford started the procedures for hiring a further 1,700 people, and the company’s management met with mayors from about 30 Dolj County towns and representatives of the county council to whom they presented their offer of new jobs. The company has requested support for the transmission of information to areas 35 km away from Craiova, announcing that it will bear part of the employees’ transport costs. In 2018, Ford became the largest employer in Dolj County, with over 4,400 employees. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

