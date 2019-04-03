 
PM Dancila welcomes Montenegrin counterpart Markovic
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, who is paying an official visit to Romania. After the welcoming ceremony, the two Prime Ministers will have a tete-a-tete meeting, followed by talks in the plenary of the two delegations. At the end of the talks, joint press statements are scheduled to take place. Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic will also be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

