Antitrust Body Looks into Alleged Rigged Bids for CE Oltenia's Tenders



Romania's antitrust authority is investigating allegations of rigged bids to tenders held by state-owned energy holding CE Oltenia for the acquisition of rollers and other parts for conveyor belts. Antitrust Body Looks into Alleged Rigged Bids for CE Oltenia's Tenders.Romania's antitrust authority is investigating allegations of rigged bids to tenders held by state-owned energy holding CE Oltenia for the acquisition of rollers and other parts for conveyor belts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]