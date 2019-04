Micro-Enterprises Account for 10% of Turnover of Romanian Businesses, Employ 23% of Workforce



Romania's SME sector included 511,800 active micro-enterprises in 2017 with a total turnover of RON139.1 billion and 1.1 million employees, a study by Instant Factoring showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]