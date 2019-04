Romania's Biggest Exporters Are Also Its Biggest Importers



Dacia, Ford, Daimler's Star Assembly and Rompetrol Rafinare are Romania's top exporters for 2018 but they are also the country's biggest importers, albeit in a slightly different order, preliminary statistical data showed. Romania's Biggest Exporters Are Also Its Biggest Importers.Dacia, Ford, Daimler's Star Assembly and Rompetrol Rafinare are Romania's top exporters for 2018 but they are also the country's biggest importers, albeit in a slightly different order, preliminary statistical data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]