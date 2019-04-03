PM Dancila says surprised by First Vice President of the European Commission Timmermans statements



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said she is surprised by the statements made by First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, arguing that there has been total openness on the Romanian authorities' behalf towards the steps our country has to take. "The statements by EC First Vice President Frans Timmermans surprised me, given that there has been and there is total openness as regards the steps we have to take. I've put together a group of experts, work has been done at expert level, from both the European Commission and the Justice Ministry. I have specified each time that we were to consult each other and that there will be transparency. Therefore, the statement today by First Vice President Frans Timmermans has produced ambiguities and I didn't get its point, because it doesn't fit the reality. I'll talk to Mr. First Vice President in connection with these aspects. I know that there was a discussion today in the College of Commissioners and I hope the Romanian Commissioner this time backed Romania," Dancila asserted at the beginning of the gov't sitting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)