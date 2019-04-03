Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law



The embassies of twelve states that are Romania’s international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws "to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption". The joint document, released on the Facebook pages of the embassies of France and Germany, is signed by the following states: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, the US and Sweden. "We, Romania’s international partners and allies, call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption," reads the document. The signatories also deplore the fact that official requests for a dialogue on these matters have remained unanswered since January of this year. They further voice deep concern about the integrity of Romania’s justice system. "We are deeply concerned about the integrity of Romania’s justice system, which has been buffeted by unpredictable modifications that do not further Romania’s efforts to consolidate judicial progress. To the contrary, the cumulative effect of these modifications carries the risk of slowing the fight against corruption and undermining judicial independence. We expect the reform process to be based on an inclusive process, involving all stakeholders in broad consultations," the letter reads. According to the signatories, this approach is to be effectuated for the well-being of all Romanians. "This also requires all parties involved to reconsider the feedback and offers of support provided by domestic and international legal experts, in order to avoid further marring the remarkable judicial progress Romania has made over the past two decades," assert the representatives of the 12 states. They argue that "the emergency ordinances apparently under discussion have the potential to impact on the independence of Romania’s judiciary, which would undermine Romanians’ and partners’ trust in the justice system, and in Romania’s Government as well." "Partner countries consider that it is imperative that Romania take into account the recommendations issued by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission and GRECO, the European Parliament, the EU Council and the European Commission in its latest report within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and to ensure an efficient, transparent and impartial judiciary," the document further states. In the opinion of the signatories, "the expected changes carry the risk of breaching common values. Furthermore, they might have a lasting negative effect on the country’s economic development. The fact that Romania currently holds the EU Presidency, places Romania in a special position of responsibility." "We urge the Romanian government and all parties involved to take due consideration of this joint statement and to reaffirm Romania’s political commitment to defend our shared values," conclude the signatories of the letter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law.The embassies of twelve states that are Romania’s international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws "to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption". The joint document, released on the Facebook pages of the embassies of France and Germany, is signed by the following states: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, the US and Sweden. "We, Romania’s international partners and allies, call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption," reads the document. The signatories also deplore the fact that official requests for a dialogue on these matters have remained unanswered since January of this year. They further voice deep concern about the integrity of Romania’s justice system. "We are deeply concerned about the integrity of Romania’s justice system, which has been buffeted by unpredictable modifications that do not further Romania’s efforts to consolidate judicial progress. To the contrary, the cumulative effect of these modifications carries the risk of slowing the fight against corruption and undermining judicial independence. We expect the reform process to be based on an inclusive process, involving all stakeholders in broad consultations," the letter reads. According to the signatories, this approach is to be effectuated for the well-being of all Romanians. "This also requires all parties involved to reconsider the feedback and offers of support provided by domestic and international legal experts, in order to avoid further marring the remarkable judicial progress Romania has made over the past two decades," assert the representatives of the 12 states. They argue that "the emergency ordinances apparently under discussion have the potential to impact on the independence of Romania’s judiciary, which would undermine Romanians’ and partners’ trust in the justice system, and in Romania’s Government as well." "Partner countries consider that it is imperative that Romania take into account the recommendations issued by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission and GRECO, the European Parliament, the EU Council and the European Commission in its latest report within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and to ensure an efficient, transparent and impartial judiciary," the document further states. In the opinion of the signatories, "the expected changes carry the risk of breaching common values. Furthermore, they might have a lasting negative effect on the country’s economic development. The fact that Romania currently holds the EU Presidency, places Romania in a special position of responsibility." "We urge the Romanian government and all parties involved to take due consideration of this joint statement and to reaffirm Romania’s political commitment to defend our shared values," conclude the signatories of the letter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania government and top EU officials, foreign ambassadors in unprecedented standoff over rule of law Top EU and Western officials issued unprecedentedly harsh warnings to Romanian authorities on Wednesday demanding that rule of law be respected in the country and a key candidacy for a top EU prosecutorial job go on unimpeded. Romanian authorities responded in a just as harshly worded manner. (...)



Italy's De'Longhi Expanded Jucu, Cluj Plant Italy’s home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi, has increased production capacity of the Jucu plant in Cluj with a new facility that will make espresso machines, ZF has found.



#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Carlos Moedas: I congratulate Romania for outstanding accomplishment, agreement on future Horizon Europe programme European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas congratulated on Wednesday the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the agreement reached on the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation for 2021-2027 - Horizon Europe. "I would like (...)



PM Dancila says surprised by First Vice President of the European Commission Timmermans statements Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said she is surprised by the statements made by First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, arguing that there has been total openness on the Romanian authorities' behalf towards the steps our country has to take. (...)



Romania aims renewable energy target of 27.9pct by 2030 (ANRE) AGERPRES special correspondent Nicoleta Gherasi reports: Romania's target for renewable energy sources for 2030 is 27.9pct and we hope that the European Commission accepts a target below the average level of Europe, said Zoltan Nagy-Bege, Vice President of the Energy Regulatory (...)



Micro-Enterprises Account for 10% of Turnover of Romanian Businesses, Employ 23% of Workforce Romania's SME sector included 511,800 active micro-enterprises in 2017 with a total turnover of RON139.1 billion and 1.1 million employees, a study by Instant Factoring showed Wednesday.



Romania's Biggest Exporters Are Also Its Biggest Importers Dacia, Ford, Daimler's Star Assembly and Rompetrol Rafinare are Romania's top exporters for 2018 but they are also the country's biggest importers, albeit in a slightly different order, preliminary statistical data showed.

