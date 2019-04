Profi Seeks to Expand Logistics Space to 20 Hectares to Cope with Expansion



Profi store chain held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners has five logistics warehouses taking up 16 hectares together, and has recently inaugurated one such facility in Roman, Neamt County (NE Romania). Profi Seeks to Expand Logistics Space to 20 Hectares to Cope with Expansion.Profi store chain held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners has five logistics warehouses taking up 16 hectares together, and has recently inaugurated one such facility in Roman, Neamt County (NE Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]