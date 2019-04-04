Majority party calls critical letter of 12 embassies discourteous, explicitly violating Vienna Convention



The Foreign Policy Department of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that a recent letter by 12 embassies expressing concerns about the rule of law in Romania "explicitly" violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention that official communication of the embassies is done with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while also being discourteous to a government designated by a legitimate majority in Parliament. In a Facebook post page, PSD’s Foreign Policy Department shows that it was surprised to learn about the content of the open letter, adding that there is a practice developed by the democratic states generated by the provisions of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations according to which the official communication of embassies accredited in a state to obtain clarifications or possible expressions of concerns is done directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or with other state bodies empowered to that end, instead of through messages carried by the media. "The letter of the 12 embassies is a recurring practice previously found in Romania that explicitly violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention. At the same time, it is discourteous to a government designated by a legitimate majority in Parliament that has pursued a consistent pro-European and pro-Atlantic agenda and which has an important contribution today to promoting the European Union and NATO’s agenda, including the international effort to guarantee international security and the fight against terrorism, a matter in which a number of the signatories of this letter do not excel. At the same time, this conduct contradicts the correct and respectful practice toward the Vienna Convention, which exists in the states that they represent and which Romania respects scrupulously," reads the message posted in Romanian. At the same time, it is underlined that in recent years the same embassies have not publicly condemned the serious abuses committed on behalf of the generous anti-corruption principle by decision-makers from different institutions in Romania. "We again note with deep regret that in recent years we have not detected any public reaction from these embassies to condemn the serious abuses committed on behalf of the generous anti-corruption principle by decision-makers from Romanian judiciary bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), serious abuses that took the form of classified protocols concluded by the SRI and essential judiciary bodies, the violation of some fundamental human rights in Romania, starting with the presumption of innocence and continuing with the right to a fair trial. This seemingly inexplicable lack of reaction occurred even when these serious violations of the basic rules for the functioning of a fair and independent justice in any democracy would be ascertained both by the Constitutional Court of Romania and by the Supreme Court, as well as other regional judicial courts," reads the post. The Foreign Policy Department of the PSD admits "in good faith" that there may be subjects that require clarification, but it points out that "these must be achieved in legal formulas that comply with international law, which must be respected in Romania as well as they are respected in other democracies, and not by public correspondence, which may become the object of political speculation or public manipulation, especially in a national context with two important electoral competitions this year in Romania." PSD also encourages MAE and the Ministry for the Implementation of Romania’s Strategic Partnerships to invite the heads of the diplomatic missions that signed the letter to an open dialogue based on relevant information and assessments. "At the same time, we encourage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for the Implementation of Romania’s Strategic Partnerships and the holders of these portfolios to leave their state of passivity and surprising discretion and to invite the heads of the diplomatic missions mentioned in the letter to an open dialogue based on relevant information and evaluations, in a spirit of mutual respect necessary to be manifested between partners and allies. We are convinced that there are sufficient resources of good faith and professionalism, and the necessary respect for the sovereignty of the Romanian State, to clarify and to find sufficient solutions to ensure both implementing the reform measures absolutely necessary to guarantee real independence and impartiality for Romania’s judiciary, including the essential area of combatting corruption, and also the comfort of the Romanian partners, with the important proviso that the application of double standards in the relations between our countries have to be avoided, at least in the future." Twelve embassies of countries that are international partners and allies of Romania - including France, the US and Germany - are expressing concerns about the rule of law in Romania and are calling on the parties involved in drafting emergency ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption. The joint document, published on the Facebook pages of the embassies of France, Germany and Sweden, is signed by Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States and Sweden. "We, Romania’s international partners and allies, call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption," according to the post. AGREPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Majority party calls critical letter of 12 embassies discourteous, explicitly violating Vienna Convention.The Foreign Policy Department of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that a recent letter by 12 embassies expressing concerns about the rule of law in Romania "explicitly" violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention that official communication of the embassies is done with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while also being discourteous to a government designated by a legitimate majority in Parliament. In a Facebook post page, PSD’s Foreign Policy Department shows that it was surprised to learn about the content of the open letter, adding that there is a practice developed by the democratic states generated by the provisions of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations according to which the official communication of embassies accredited in a state to obtain clarifications or possible expressions of concerns is done directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or with other state bodies empowered to that end, instead of through messages carried by the media. "The letter of the 12 embassies is a recurring practice previously found in Romania that explicitly violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention. At the same time, it is discourteous to a government designated by a legitimate majority in Parliament that has pursued a consistent pro-European and pro-Atlantic agenda and which has an important contribution today to promoting the European Union and NATO’s agenda, including the international effort to guarantee international security and the fight against terrorism, a matter in which a number of the signatories of this letter do not excel. At the same time, this conduct contradicts the correct and respectful practice toward the Vienna Convention, which exists in the states that they represent and which Romania respects scrupulously," reads the message posted in Romanian. At the same time, it is underlined that in recent years the same embassies have not publicly condemned the serious abuses committed on behalf of the generous anti-corruption principle by decision-makers from different institutions in Romania. "We again note with deep regret that in recent years we have not detected any public reaction from these embassies to condemn the serious abuses committed on behalf of the generous anti-corruption principle by decision-makers from Romanian judiciary bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), serious abuses that took the form of classified protocols concluded by the SRI and essential judiciary bodies, the violation of some fundamental human rights in Romania, starting with the presumption of innocence and continuing with the right to a fair trial. This seemingly inexplicable lack of reaction occurred even when these serious violations of the basic rules for the functioning of a fair and independent justice in any democracy would be ascertained both by the Constitutional Court of Romania and by the Supreme Court, as well as other regional judicial courts," reads the post. The Foreign Policy Department of the PSD admits "in good faith" that there may be subjects that require clarification, but it points out that "these must be achieved in legal formulas that comply with international law, which must be respected in Romania as well as they are respected in other democracies, and not by public correspondence, which may become the object of political speculation or public manipulation, especially in a national context with two important electoral competitions this year in Romania." PSD also encourages MAE and the Ministry for the Implementation of Romania’s Strategic Partnerships to invite the heads of the diplomatic missions that signed the letter to an open dialogue based on relevant information and assessments. "At the same time, we encourage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for the Implementation of Romania’s Strategic Partnerships and the holders of these portfolios to leave their state of passivity and surprising discretion and to invite the heads of the diplomatic missions mentioned in the letter to an open dialogue based on relevant information and evaluations, in a spirit of mutual respect necessary to be manifested between partners and allies. We are convinced that there are sufficient resources of good faith and professionalism, and the necessary respect for the sovereignty of the Romanian State, to clarify and to find sufficient solutions to ensure both implementing the reform measures absolutely necessary to guarantee real independence and impartiality for Romania’s judiciary, including the essential area of combatting corruption, and also the comfort of the Romanian partners, with the important proviso that the application of double standards in the relations between our countries have to be avoided, at least in the future." Twelve embassies of countries that are international partners and allies of Romania - including France, the US and Germany - are expressing concerns about the rule of law in Romania and are calling on the parties involved in drafting emergency ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption. The joint document, published on the Facebook pages of the embassies of France, Germany and Sweden, is signed by Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States and Sweden. "We, Romania’s international partners and allies, call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania’s ability to fight crime or corruption," according to the post. AGREPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ALDE not to honor invitation to consultations launched by President Klaus Iohannis The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) will not honor the invitation to President Klaus Iohannis' consultations on the situation in Justice as long as he "refuses to comment" on the presence at the helm of the General Prosecutor's Office (...)



Dedeman Owners Recruit Raiffeisen's Investment Manager to Run Paval Holding Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, have recruited Laurentiu Ciocarlan, head of Raiffeisen Bank's investment department, to run a private equity fund that will invest in Romanian SMEs.



SocDem's Dragnea urges gov't to cease endless talk on Criminal Codes, let Parliament complete issue The government must cease "this endless talk" on the emergency ordinances referring to the Criminal Codes, and Parliament should complete the procedure it has started in this sense, on Friday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, the main ruling Social Democratic (...)



PM Dancila: Romanian-Slovak trade exceed for first time, end-2018, the three-million-euro threshold Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on an official visit to the Slovak Republic, welcomed the fact that the Romanian-Slovak trade has exceeded for the first time the three-billion-euro threshold at the end of 2018. "We have revealed the existence of real prospects for expanding and deepening (...)



Romania's Transgaz Drops S&P Services, Signs on with Fitch Romanian state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz Medias (TGN.RO) said Friday it has terminated its rating services contract with S&P Global Ratings and signed a new one with Fitch Ratings.



UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growth at 2.8% in 2019 Due to Fiscal Measures Romania's economic growth could slow to 2.8% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, the lowest due to the negative impact of ad-hoc fiscal measures, weaker credit growth and foreign demand, Unicredit Bank analysts said in a report.



Romania's DefMin Les, Polish counterpart discuss strengthening EU's role in defence, security Strengthening the security and defense dimension of the EU, the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland and their joint contribution to strengthening the NATO forward presence were the main topics of discussion between Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les and his Polish (...)

