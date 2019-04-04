#Romania2019.eu/Deputy PM Stefan: Romania ranks among top three performers of convergence



Romania ranks among top three performers of convergence and since its accession in 2007, the Gross Domestic Product per capita to the standard purchasing power parity (PPP) has risen from nearly 40 percent to 63 percent of the European Union average in 2017, Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan told a specialist conference. The European Semester will have a role not only in coordinating the economic policies of the member states and in the prevention of macro-economic imbalances, but it will also reduce gaps between the states and regions of the Union. This links the urgency of growth and the commitment to structural reforms, especially for new EU members, both to access and effectively use European and structural funds, and, including to close the gap between EU member states. Obtaining cohesion and convergence must remain an objective of the entire European Union. I assure you that Romania has made efforts to achieve these goals and since the 2007 Accession, the GDP per capita to the standard purchasing power parity increased from almost 40 percent to 63 percent of the European Union average in 2017, placing Romania among the top three performers of convergence, Viorel Stefan told the conference on "The coordination of economic policies at EU level, a renewed role for the European Semester," organised by Romania in the context of holding the Presidency at the European Union Council. He stated that at the end of the 2020 cycle strategy and in a world increasingly more affected by political instability, economic protectionism and geostrategic unpredictability, the European Union lacks the vision of a medium and long-term development strategy with a clear mention of priorities and objectives. I have all the confidence that the EU leaders who will meet in Sibiu on 9 May will outline a strategic agenda of the EU which will shape the future of the member states sharing the same values, Viorel Stefan stated. European Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan are participating on Thursday in the conference called "The coordination of economic policies at EU level, a renewed role for the European Semester," organised by Romania in the context of holding the Presidency at the European Union Council. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

