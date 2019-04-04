Romania’s DefMin Les attending B9 ministerial meeting in Warsaw



Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les will be attending, April 4-5, a meeting in Warsaw of the B9 Initiative defence ministers. According to a news statement released by Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN), attending the ministerial meeting, jointly organised by the defence ministries of Romania and Poland, will be the defence ministers of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as NATO officials and officials of the US Department of Defence. According to MApN, the meeting represents an opportunity to discuss current affairs on the NATO and the European Union agenda, in light of the alliance's anniversary summit and Romania's holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council. "Talks will focus on the need to continue efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture, with priority on the eastern flank." MApN points out that the main topics on the agenda of the meeting will be B9's contribution to NATO's 360 approach of deterrence and defence, B9 support for the implementation of the EU's Global Foreign and Security Strategy, and B9-US co-operation. In 2018, the Bucharest 9 (B9) Initiative ministerial meeting took place in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)