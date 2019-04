C&W Echinox Sees Valuation Volume Growing 25% This Year, to EUR5B



The valuations department of real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox evaluated properties with a cumulative value of EUR4 billion in 2018 and estimates 25% growth for this year, to EUR5 billion.