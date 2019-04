RE/MAX Expands With Four New Franchised Offices In Capital Bucharest



Real estate agency franchise RE/MAX continues its expansion by opening four new offices in franchise, in capital city Bucharest, reaching 11 units and over 100 agents in Bucharest.