President Iohannis calls on Gov’t not to adopt any emergency ordinance in judiciary or criminal policy



President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday urged the Government to no longer adopt an emergency ordinance in the field of justice and criminal policy, pointing out that the May 26 referendum "is in the homestretch" and that any act issued by Executive in this area would be "illegitimate". "I am once again calling on the Government to no longer adopt an emergency ordinance in the field of justice and criminal policy! The referendum is in the homestretch, any such act issued by the Government would be illegitimate, against the spirit of the Constitution and a defiance against the Romanians," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The president also said that the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s amendments to the judiciary laws have been harshly and constantly criticized by European institutions, and the adoption of new ordinances in criminal matters, which in reality are "masked amnesties", will have very serious consequences on Romania’s status in European Union. "The critical moment in which we find ourselves is the result of poor PSD governing. PSD legislates non-transparently, breaching the very regulations of the rule of law, and there are discussions and reactions in the public space about the imminence of new emergency ordinances to amend the criminal codes. The Social-Democrats have so many criminal issues that they seem to be willing to risk the very stability and future of Romania only to clear their files. It wouldn’t be any wonder if tomorrow- the day after tomorrow they give by emergency ordinance that a certain politician X is honest. It would be the last straw!" said Iohannis. He specified the provisions of an article in the Constitution. "Today, more than ever, it is necessary to remind us of a text in the Constitution, which those in power would like us to forget. It is paragraph (2) of article (2) of the Constitution of Romania: "no group and no person can exercise sovereignty in their own name. The sovereign will of the people is best expressed through a referendum!" Iohannis showed. In this context, he invited the Romanians to referendum.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) President Iohannis calls on Gov’t not to adopt any emergency ordinance in judiciary or criminal policy.President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday urged the Government to no longer adopt an emergency ordinance in the field of justice and criminal policy, pointing out that the May 26 referendum "is in the homestretch" and that any act issued by Executive in this area would be "illegitimate". "I am once again calling on the Government to no longer adopt an emergency ordinance in the field of justice and criminal policy! The referendum is in the homestretch, any such act issued by the Government would be illegitimate, against the spirit of the Constitution and a defiance against the Romanians," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The president also said that the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s amendments to the judiciary laws have been harshly and constantly criticized by European institutions, and the adoption of new ordinances in criminal matters, which in reality are "masked amnesties", will have very serious consequences on Romania’s status in European Union. "The critical moment in which we find ourselves is the result of poor PSD governing. PSD legislates non-transparently, breaching the very regulations of the rule of law, and there are discussions and reactions in the public space about the imminence of new emergency ordinances to amend the criminal codes. The Social-Democrats have so many criminal issues that they seem to be willing to risk the very stability and future of Romania only to clear their files. It wouldn’t be any wonder if tomorrow- the day after tomorrow they give by emergency ordinance that a certain politician X is honest. It would be the last straw!" said Iohannis. He specified the provisions of an article in the Constitution. "Today, more than ever, it is necessary to remind us of a text in the Constitution, which those in power would like us to forget. It is paragraph (2) of article (2) of the Constitution of Romania: "no group and no person can exercise sovereignty in their own name. The sovereign will of the people is best expressed through a referendum!" Iohannis showed. In this context, he invited the Romanians to referendum.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ALDE not to honor invitation to consultations launched by President Klaus Iohannis The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) will not honor the invitation to President Klaus Iohannis' consultations on the situation in Justice as long as he "refuses to comment" on the presence at the helm of the General Prosecutor's Office (...)



Dedeman Owners Recruit Raiffeisen's Investment Manager to Run Paval Holding Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, have recruited Laurentiu Ciocarlan, head of Raiffeisen Bank's investment department, to run a private equity fund that will invest in Romanian SMEs.



SocDem's Dragnea urges gov't to cease endless talk on Criminal Codes, let Parliament complete issue The government must cease "this endless talk" on the emergency ordinances referring to the Criminal Codes, and Parliament should complete the procedure it has started in this sense, on Friday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, the main ruling Social Democratic (...)



PM Dancila: Romanian-Slovak trade exceed for first time, end-2018, the three-million-euro threshold Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on an official visit to the Slovak Republic, welcomed the fact that the Romanian-Slovak trade has exceeded for the first time the three-billion-euro threshold at the end of 2018. "We have revealed the existence of real prospects for expanding and deepening (...)



Romania's Transgaz Drops S&P Services, Signs on with Fitch Romanian state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz Medias (TGN.RO) said Friday it has terminated its rating services contract with S&P Global Ratings and signed a new one with Fitch Ratings.



UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growth at 2.8% in 2019 Due to Fiscal Measures Romania's economic growth could slow to 2.8% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, the lowest due to the negative impact of ad-hoc fiscal measures, weaker credit growth and foreign demand, Unicredit Bank analysts said in a report.



Romania's DefMin Les, Polish counterpart discuss strengthening EU's role in defence, security Strengthening the security and defense dimension of the EU, the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland and their joint contribution to strengthening the NATO forward presence were the main topics of discussion between Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les and his Polish (...)

