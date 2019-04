FP Won't Sell Hidroelectrica Stake, Legislative Uncertainty Deters Investors



Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) won't be selling its stake of nearly 20% in hydropower plant Hidroelectrica for the time being, as legislative changes have deterred potential buyers. FP Won't Sell Hidroelectrica Stake, Legislative Uncertainty Deters Investors.Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) won't be selling its stake of nearly 20% in hydropower plant Hidroelectrica for the time being, as legislative changes have deterred potential buyers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]