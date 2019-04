Groupe Renault Romania Seeks to Hire 350 People, Prepares for Relocation



Groupe Renault Romania seeks to hire up to 350 people and is preparing to relocate its 3,000 employees in Bucharest to the company's new headquarters in the western part of the city. Groupe Renault Romania Seeks to Hire 350 People, Prepares for Relocation.Groupe Renault Romania seeks to hire up to 350 people and is preparing to relocate its 3,000 employees in Bucharest to the company's new headquarters in the western part of the city. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]