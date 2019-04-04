Commissioner Jourova: Activation of Art. 7 for Romania depends on what happens in the following days



The European Commission doesn’t discuss yet about the activation of Article 7 in the case of Romania, but this depends on what will happen in the following days, on Thursday stated in Bucharest the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova, who attended the "European Day of Competition and Consumers" conference. Vera Jourova was asked by the media what measures the European Commission will take with regard to Romania, should the Bucharest Government adopt the emergency ordinances amending the laws of Justice. "I won’t speculate on this issue. Mr. Timmermans was pretty clear yesterday [Wednesday, ed. n.] that we want to see positive outcome of our dialogue. To us, these two ordinances are steps in a very wrong direction and we are waiting for reactions from the Government, hoping that the Gov’t will get back on the normal path that was so positive and successful in the past ten years. I won’t speculate about the next steps, but there will be a reaction," Vera Jourova said. Quizzed whether the European Commission is considering activating Article 7 in the case of Romania, the European dignitary said: "Not yet, but it is a measure which, as you know, we haven’t hesitated to take in the case of Poland." "The rule of law, the impartiality of the judiciary are not only internal aspects, but a European matter. There are standards that must be observed in all the Member States. Like I said, we still hope that the dialogue will bring the results we want. I know there will be another debate between Mr. First Vice President Timmermans and Mrs. Prime Minister Dancila and hopefully we will have a positive outcome," she stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) Commissioner Jourova: Activation of Art. 7 for Romania depends on what happens in the following days.The European Commission doesn’t discuss yet about the activation of Article 7 in the case of Romania, but this depends on what will happen in the following days, on Thursday stated in Bucharest the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova, who attended the "European Day of Competition and Consumers" conference. Vera Jourova was asked by the media what measures the European Commission will take with regard to Romania, should the Bucharest Government adopt the emergency ordinances amending the laws of Justice. "I won’t speculate on this issue. Mr. Timmermans was pretty clear yesterday [Wednesday, ed. n.] that we want to see positive outcome of our dialogue. To us, these two ordinances are steps in a very wrong direction and we are waiting for reactions from the Government, hoping that the Gov’t will get back on the normal path that was so positive and successful in the past ten years. I won’t speculate about the next steps, but there will be a reaction," Vera Jourova said. Quizzed whether the European Commission is considering activating Article 7 in the case of Romania, the European dignitary said: "Not yet, but it is a measure which, as you know, we haven’t hesitated to take in the case of Poland." "The rule of law, the impartiality of the judiciary are not only internal aspects, but a European matter. There are standards that must be observed in all the Member States. Like I said, we still hope that the dialogue will bring the results we want. I know there will be another debate between Mr. First Vice President Timmermans and Mrs. Prime Minister Dancila and hopefully we will have a positive outcome," she stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ALDE not to honor invitation to consultations launched by President Klaus Iohannis The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) will not honor the invitation to President Klaus Iohannis' consultations on the situation in Justice as long as he "refuses to comment" on the presence at the helm of the General Prosecutor's Office (...)



Dedeman Owners Recruit Raiffeisen's Investment Manager to Run Paval Holding Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, have recruited Laurentiu Ciocarlan, head of Raiffeisen Bank's investment department, to run a private equity fund that will invest in Romanian SMEs.



SocDem's Dragnea urges gov't to cease endless talk on Criminal Codes, let Parliament complete issue The government must cease "this endless talk" on the emergency ordinances referring to the Criminal Codes, and Parliament should complete the procedure it has started in this sense, on Friday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, the main ruling Social Democratic (...)



PM Dancila: Romanian-Slovak trade exceed for first time, end-2018, the three-million-euro threshold Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on an official visit to the Slovak Republic, welcomed the fact that the Romanian-Slovak trade has exceeded for the first time the three-billion-euro threshold at the end of 2018. "We have revealed the existence of real prospects for expanding and deepening (...)



Romania's Transgaz Drops S&P Services, Signs on with Fitch Romanian state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz Medias (TGN.RO) said Friday it has terminated its rating services contract with S&P Global Ratings and signed a new one with Fitch Ratings.



UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growth at 2.8% in 2019 Due to Fiscal Measures Romania's economic growth could slow to 2.8% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, the lowest due to the negative impact of ad-hoc fiscal measures, weaker credit growth and foreign demand, Unicredit Bank analysts said in a report.



Romania's DefMin Les, Polish counterpart discuss strengthening EU's role in defence, security Strengthening the security and defense dimension of the EU, the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland and their joint contribution to strengthening the NATO forward presence were the main topics of discussion between Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les and his Polish (...)

