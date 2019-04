Top Three Actors on Romania’s Ice Cream Market Account for 60% of Sales



Romanian consumers spend EUR200 million on ice cream a year, and the market is controlled by the major players. There are seven major players in Romania getting most of the sales, i.e. 85% to 90% of the total, ZF has calculated.