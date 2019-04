Blidar, Astra Vagoane Calatori: We’ve Got Contracts for Next Three to Four Years



Valer Blidar, owner of Astra Vagoane Calatori Arad, one of the largest rolling stock makers in Romania, says he will participate in two streetcar tenders in Arad and Bucharest after having already won three such tenders in other cities in the (...)