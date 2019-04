World Bank: Fiscal Measures Risk Slowing Romanian Economy Further



Fiscal measures promoted at end-December 2018 risk slowing the Romanian economy further in 2019 and beyond, the World Bank said in its Spring 2019 economic update released Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]