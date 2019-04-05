 
April 5, 2019

TeraPlast Gets EUR5M From EBRD To Partially Fund Depaco’s New Metallic Tiles Plant
Depaco, part of construction materials manufacturer TeraPLast Group, will built a new metallic tiles factory in Baicoi (Prahova County), and a part of the investment will be covered through a funding agreement concluded with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ciamba meets members of Atlantic Council Minister-delegate for European Affairs, George Ciamba, on Saturday had a meeting in Washington with members of the Atlantic Council, an organization that promotes the strengthening of the Transatlantic relations, on which occasion he talked about the need to agree on a set of definitions for (...)

#romania2019.eu/Teodorovici: We need an aggresive package of measures against selective mobility in EU Those European countries losing a lot of their workforce to the advantage of the rest of the European Union countries should think of an aggressive package of measures to provide a solution against the selective mobility that causes this brain drain, Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, (...)

ALDE not to honor invitation to consultations launched by President Klaus Iohannis The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) will not honor the invitation to President Klaus Iohannis&#39; consultations on the situation in Justice as long as he "refuses to comment" on the presence at the helm of the General Prosecutor&#39;s Office (...)

Dedeman Owners Recruit Raiffeisen's Investment Manager to Run Paval Holding Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, have recruited Laurentiu Ciocarlan, head of Raiffeisen Bank's investment department, to run a private equity fund that will invest in Romanian SMEs.

SocDem's Dragnea urges gov't to cease endless talk on Criminal Codes, let Parliament complete issue The government must cease "this endless talk" on the emergency ordinances referring to the Criminal Codes, and Parliament should complete the procedure it has started in this sense, on Friday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, the main ruling Social Democratic (...)

PM Dancila: Romanian-Slovak trade exceed for first time, end-2018, the three-million-euro threshold Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on an official visit to the Slovak Republic, welcomed the fact that the Romanian-Slovak trade has exceeded for the first time the three-billion-euro threshold at the end of 2018. "We have revealed the existence of real prospects for expanding and deepening (...)

Romania's Transgaz Drops S&P Services, Signs on with Fitch Romanian state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz Medias (TGN.RO) said Friday it has terminated its rating services contract with S&P Global Ratings and signed a new one with Fitch Ratings.

 

