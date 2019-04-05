TeraPlast Gets EUR5M From EBRD To Partially Fund Depaco’s New Metallic Tiles Plant



Depaco, part of construction materials manufacturer TeraPLast Group, will built a new metallic tiles factory in Baicoi (Prahova County), and a part of the investment will be covered through a funding agreement concluded with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in the (...) TeraPlast Gets EUR5M From EBRD To Partially Fund Depaco’s New Metallic Tiles Plant.Depaco, part of construction materials manufacturer TeraPLast Group, will built a new metallic tiles factory in Baicoi (Prahova County), and a part of the investment will be covered through a funding agreement concluded with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]