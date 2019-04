UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growth at 2.8% in 2019 Due to Fiscal Measures



Romania's economic growth could slow to 2.8% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, the lowest due to the negative impact of ad-hoc fiscal measures, weaker credit growth and foreign demand, Unicredit Bank analysts said in a report. UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growth at 2.8% in 2019 Due to Fiscal Measures.Romania's economic growth could slow to 2.8% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, the lowest due to the negative impact of ad-hoc fiscal measures, weaker credit growth and foreign demand, Unicredit Bank analysts said in a report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]