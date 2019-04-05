Romania’s DefMin Les, Polish counterpart discuss strengthening EU’s role in defence, security



Strengthening the security and defense dimension of the EU, the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland and their joint contribution to strengthening the NATO forward presence were the main topics of discussion between Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak. The two officials had talks on the side-lines of the B9 Defence Ministers' Meeting in Warsaw. "The two ministers highlighted the positive developments in the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland, as well as the prospects for intensifying defence co-operation as essential elements for security and stability in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea," according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday. Les highlighted the major role of Romania and Poland as promoters of the B9 Initiative in getting coalesced a consistent and unitary position of the Eastern NATO allies to be promoted jointly on NATO's agenda. "At the same time, the Romanian official highlighted the achievements made by the incumbent Romanian presidency of the EU Council, with emphasis on promoting European security and defence initiatives - the Permanent Structured Co-operation and the European Defence Fund," according to MApN. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)