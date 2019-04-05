#Europeanelections2019/BEC approves bids from nine political parties, one independent candidate



The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has approved the bids filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - PLUS (USR-PLUS) 2020 Election Alliance, according to its decisions posted on its website. BEC also accepted the candidatures form the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR), Pro Romania, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the People's Movement Party (PMP), the United Romania Party, as well as the independent candidacy of Gregorian Tudoran. Independent Daniela Dobre and Iulian Tiron's bids were rejected by BEC. At the same time, the BEC also rejected the nominations filed by the Romanian Nation Party, the Free People's Party, and the DEMOS Democracy and Solidarity Party. Voters, parties, political alliances, electoral alliances, citizens' organisations belonging to national minorities may appeal for admission or rejection of bids by April 12. The filings remain final on April 16. Campaigning for the May 26 elections to the European Parliament starts on April 27. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)