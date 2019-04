Dedeman Owners Recruit Raiffeisen's Investment Manager to Run Paval Holding



Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, have recruited Laurentiu Ciocarlan, head of Raiffeisen Bank's investment department, to run a private equity fund that will invest in Romanian SMEs.