ALDE not to honor invitation to consultations launched by President Klaus Iohannis
Apr 5, 2019

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) will not honor the invitation to President Klaus Iohannis’ consultations on the situation in Justice as long as he "refuses to comment" on the presence at the helm of the General Prosecutor’s Office "of a pitiful executioner of the provisions of the communist-Securitate regime," Senate President and ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu wrote on Friday on his Facebook page. "In general, Mr. Iohannis is not interested in real consultations, but only in their simulation. He does not want genuine dialogue, he just wants to preach on the Cotroceni stairs, he never has doubts and does not want to listen to others," says Tariceanu. The ALDE leader also states that General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar must leave office "without delay". President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to the leaders of political parties represented in Parliament, inviting them to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace next Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in the judiciary, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

