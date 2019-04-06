Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ciamba meets members of Atlantic Council



Minister-delegate for European Affairs, George Ciamba, on Saturday had a meeting in Washington with members of the Atlantic Council, an organization that promotes the strengthening of the Transatlantic relations, on which occasion he talked about the need to agree on a set of definitions for important phenomena, to help avoiding that gaps between the EU and the US become deeper. "The Romanian Minister expressed Romania’s commitment to promoting the strengthening of the Transatlantic relationship and highlighted the importance of agreeing on a set of definitions for important phenomena, to help avoiding that the gaps between the EU and the US become deeper. The Three Nations Initiative is an excellent platform for promoting this partnership that has already brought concrete results, such as the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC)," Ciamba said, according to a press release issued by the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) on Saturday. He also spoke about the efforts made by the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU in promoting cohesion among member states, referring thus to the informal summit of heads of state and government to take place in Sibiu on May 9," as a good opportunity for sending a signal of unity "before the European elections. He pointed out that the value of cohesion "must be reflected in convergence with a view to sustainable and equitable development for all citizens", in order to increase competitiveness and reduce development gaps. "In this context, the Romanian Minister of European Affairs stated that the future EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) is built around the Union’s Strategic Agenda focused on new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence. In the advancement of this file, the Romanian presidency had important results in promoting the MFF sectoral package of proposals," the MAE said. Ciamba pointed out that the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU "proved to be extremely effective and appreciated by all international bodies." During the six months of mandate, between two legislative cycles, 89 files were concluded, "some of them extremely sensitive," such as: the Gas Directive, the Copyright Directive, the establishment of the European Labour Authority (ELA), the strengthening of the European Agency for the Border Police and Coast Guard, the MAE said. The Romanian official stressed that another objective of our country is to strengthen efforts to combat racism, intolerance, xenophobia, populism and anti-Semitism. An example of this is the organization of high-level conferences, such as the one in Brussels in February, entitled "Fighting Anti-Semitism: A Common Approach to Better Protecting Jewish Communities in Europe - From Practice to Action ", an event CARRIED OUT under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Romania. Regarding Brexit, Ciamba appreciated that the deal negotiated with the UK "is the best possible solution for both parties" in the current context. The European Union proved extremely united in addressing the complicated Brexit process. The deal negotiated with the UK is the best possible solution for both parties in the current context, the minister stressed. George Ciamba reminded that there is still much blurring about the political decisions in London. In this volatile context, the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council has taken all the contingency measures necessary to protect citizens and the business environment, the same press release said. Another topic tackled at the Atlantic Council meeting was to ensure free and fair European elections, to combat misinformation and false news, areas on which the General Affairs Council took a number of substantive measures, the minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

