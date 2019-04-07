President Klaus Iohannis decorates several medical institutions on occasion of World Health Day



Bucharest, April 7 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree for decorating some medical institutions on the occasion of the World Health Day as a token of "appreciation for the important healthcare activity, as well as for the results obtained in the improvement of the medical act," according to a statement from the Presidential Administration. Thus, the head of the state conferred: the "Sanitary Merit" Order to the Oncological Institute "Prof. Ion Chiricuta PhD" Cluj-Napoca, the "Sanitary Merit" Order to the Moinesti Emergency Municipal Hospital, Bacau, the "Sanitary Merit" Order to the Targu Mures Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular and Transplant Diseases, the Fundeni Bucharest Clinical Institute, the Cluj-Napoca Emergency County Clinical Hospital, the St. John the New Suceava Emergency County Hospital, the St. Apostle Andrew Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital and to the Orsova Municipal Hospital. The decoration ceremony will take place on 16 April at 15:00 hours at the Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES (RO -author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalina Matei; EN -author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)