April 7, 2019

Romania women’s football team trashes Malta 5-0 in friendly
Apr 7, 2019

Romania women’s football team trashes Malta 5-0 in friendly.
Bucharest, April 7 /Agerpres/ - Romania women’s football team trashed Malta 5-0 (3-0) on Sunday at the Mogosoaia National Football Center in a friendly. The goals were scored by Stefania Vatafu, Cosmina Dusa and Florentina Olar, according to the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) site. On Friday, Romania won the first friendly 2-0, through the goals scored by Ioana Balceanu and Maria Ficzay. Romania will debut this autumn in the EURO 2021 qualifying round, as part of Group H, alongside Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia and Lithuania. The first match will take place at home, on 8 October, against Belgium.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

