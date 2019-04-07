Dancila: International Roma Day - occasion to reaffirm our determination to combat discrimination, racism



Bucharest, April 7 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday sent a message on the occasion of the International Roma Day (April 8), in which she showed that this celebration has a double significance - of joy, as well as homage to Roma victims of the Holocaust of World War II. "Dear Romanian citizens of Roma origin, dear Roma people everywhere, I am sending you my warm greetings and my good thought on the occasion of the International Roma Day, a date with double significance: a moment of great joy but also of remembrance and tribute brought to the Roma victims of the Holocaust during World War II. It is an occasion to reflect on the valuable contribution that our fellow citizens of Roma ethnicity have and continue to have to the development of the Romanian society, to value one more the cultural heritage of the Roma ethnicity, preserved unaltered, and to appreciate the extraordinary achievements of Roma intellectuals, artists, and other members of the community. The International Roma Day is also an opportunity to reaffirm our determination to further promote action to combat poverty tolerance, discrimination and racism, as well as from above support of social integration and provision of increasingly better medical services and education," Dancila says in the message, according to a Government's release. She emphasizes that freedom is the foundation of any society. "The relationships between us must be based on solidarity, acceptance, respect, basic principles of social cohesion," says Dancila. The prime minister states that Romania, as a member of the European Union, but also as a country holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, will continue to promote and protect the rights and liberties of all Romanian citizens, regardless of their ethnicity. "I am convinced that only together, united and motivated by a better future that we all want, will we continue to make important steps to respect and promote the rights and freedoms of all citizens, minorities and the majority, alike, for a better life for all Romanian citizens! Many happy returns to the Roma people in Romania and everywhere!" concludes Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalina Matei; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

